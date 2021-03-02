Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Stake Reduced by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP cut its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 455,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212,729 shares during the period. Hilltop makes up about 4.2% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.50% of Hilltop worth $12,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Hilltop during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Hilltop by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTH traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,073. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.10.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HTH shares. Compass Point cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hilltop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

