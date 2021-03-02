Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading 5.3% Higher

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) shares traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.73 and last traded at $16.02. 1,986,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,235,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims, Inc manufactures men's wellness products. It offers products, including hair loss prevention medicines, sexual wellness products, skincare products, and oral care products. The company also provides sweaters, jackets, corduroy, sport coats, wool overcoat, leather boots, flannel, shirts, caps, and candles.

