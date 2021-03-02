Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $88.75

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.75 and traded as high as $97.28. Hitachi shares last traded at $96.00, with a volume of 22,052 shares trading hands.

HTHIY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hitachi in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.53. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

