Hive Market Cap Reaches $119.51 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000613 BTC on exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $119.51 million and $17.73 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hive has traded up 42.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000168 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000424 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00036733 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 399,692,365 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io . The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

