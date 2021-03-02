Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) Short Interest Up 283.9% in February

Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 628,500 shares, an increase of 283.9% from the January 28th total of 163,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Holicity stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,125,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 2.67% of Holicity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Holicity stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. Holicity has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

Holicity Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

