Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIMR) Short Interest Up 8,666.7% in February

Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIMR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 8,666.7% from the January 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,778,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HIMR stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Hollund Industrial Marine has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

About Hollund Industrial Marine

Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc, a development stage company, provides integrated project development services and solutions primarily for the underwater forest management. The company's integrated project development services comprise resource and needs assessment, permitting, environmental and project planning, logging, milling, product branding, marketing, and sales.

