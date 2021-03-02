HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Director Franklin Myers Purchases 3,310 Shares

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Director Franklin Myers bought 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,189.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:HFC traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,763,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. Analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

HFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

