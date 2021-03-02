Homeros Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.29 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, Homeros has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Homeros has a market capitalization of $22.29 million and $3.54 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros token can currently be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $239.92 or 0.00492048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00076130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00078854 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00079166 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00055369 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.67 or 0.00501790 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,568,600 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

