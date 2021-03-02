HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock Position Raised by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,243 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.51% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 137,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.05. 287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,129. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $401.32 million, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.68.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $35.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.41 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

In related news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $94,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,790,829.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $280,450 in the last 90 days. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

