HOMIHELP (HOMI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.96 Million

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One HOMIHELP token can now be bought for about $2.57 or 0.00005316 BTC on popular exchanges. HOMIHELP has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $64,770.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HOMIHELP has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.54 or 0.00491463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00075800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00077814 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00079017 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.50 or 0.00514153 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00055490 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000452 BTC.

About HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

