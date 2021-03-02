Honest (HNST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12,242.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Honest has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $12,242.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Honest has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Honest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.98 or 0.00491686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00074270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00077423 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00079919 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00056730 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.37 or 0.00467404 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

