Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.95

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.95 and traded as high as $35.06. Hooker Furniture shares last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 24,356 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. Hooker Furniture had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Anne J. Smith sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,053. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Paul B. Toms, Jr. sold 14,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $467,331.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,456.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture during the 4th quarter worth $2,133,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,005,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,975,000 after purchasing an additional 62,699 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hooker Furniture during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Hooker Furniture during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Hooker Furniture in the third quarter valued at about $928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.