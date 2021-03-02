HOQU 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $376,058.00 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 2nd. HOQU has a market cap of $275,341.21 and approximately $376,058.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 39.1% against the US dollar. One HOQU token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00061295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.45 or 0.00837692 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00030113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00062564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00029952 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00047373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

