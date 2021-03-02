Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will report sales of $269.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $303.00 million and the lowest is $232.80 million. Host Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,001,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,429,000 after purchasing an additional 338,625 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,752,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,394,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,750,000 after buying an additional 676,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $17.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

