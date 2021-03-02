Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. Sells 45,714 Shares

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. sold 45,714 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $285,255.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,935.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HMHC stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,792,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,001. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $760.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 34.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

