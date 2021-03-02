Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott Sells 31,337 Shares

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 31,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $195,542.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $6.03. 1,792,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $6.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth $3,006,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Anqa Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at $6,260,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

