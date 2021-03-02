Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) SVP Alejandro Reyes Sells 6,407 Shares

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 6,407 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $39,979.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,499.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $6.03. 1,792,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,001. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.80. The company has a market cap of $760.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

