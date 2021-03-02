Hourglass Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hourglass Capital LLC lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,640 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 30,640 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 2.0% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 325,146 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $49,533,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.26. The stock had a trading volume of 396,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,568,514. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.96. The firm has a market cap of $157.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

