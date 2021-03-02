Hourglass Capital LLC Invests $3.17 Million in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 122,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,614 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

FCX traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $35.21. The company had a trading volume of 531,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,020,174. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -387.73 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at $93,747,502.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,006,127 shares of company stock valued at $25,695,887 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $32.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

