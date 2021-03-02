Hourglass Capital LLC Sells 1,095 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hourglass Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.0% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $8.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $481.28. The stock had a trading volume of 46,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,381. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $196.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $466.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.02. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.04.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

