Hourglass Capital LLC Trims Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hourglass Capital LLC trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after buying an additional 2,319,000 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,757,156,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,932,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,561,239,000 after buying an additional 226,440 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,799,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,249,371,000 after purchasing an additional 108,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,090,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,135,814,000 after buying an additional 90,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,868. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.87. 39,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,955,240. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.27. The firm has a market cap of $101.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.23.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

