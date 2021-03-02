Hourglass Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hourglass Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,250 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.8% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,504,664. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.94. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $187.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

