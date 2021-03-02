Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Shares Down 5.6%

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) shares dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 700,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,572,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.75 and a quick ratio of 9.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68.

In other Houston American Energy news, Director James A. Schoonover sold 16,715 shares of Houston American Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $43,960.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,026.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUSA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Houston American Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Houston American Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Houston American Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Houston American Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

