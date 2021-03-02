H&R Block (HRB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.75 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect H&R Block to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

H&R Block stock opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRB shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on H&R Block from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II bought 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

