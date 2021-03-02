Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Post Earnings of $7.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will announce earnings of $7.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.63. Humana posted earnings of $5.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $21.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.55 to $21.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $24.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.11 to $24.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.95.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,979 shares of company stock valued at $14,062,485. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $386.30. The stock had a trading volume of 843,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,240. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $389.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $474.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

