Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.10% of Humana worth $55,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $1,142,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $383.23. The company had a trading volume of 18,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.95.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,979 shares of company stock worth $14,062,485 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

