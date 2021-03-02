Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Position Raised by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,979 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Humana worth $81,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 191,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,936,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 757.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $382.51. 20,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,031. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $474.70. The company has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,979 shares of company stock worth $14,062,485. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens raised their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.95.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

