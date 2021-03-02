Humanscape (HUM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.27 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for about $0.0364 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar. Humanscape has a total market cap of $18.27 million and $18,986.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00060337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.80 or 0.00798057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007782 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00029668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00062039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00029742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00045234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.