HUSD Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.20 Billion (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One HUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC on major exchanges. HUSD has a total market cap of $856.59 million and $1.20 billion worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00059881 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.83 or 0.00819317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00028904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00061556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00029601 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00046570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 856,570,944 coins. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

