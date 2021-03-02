Hydro Protocol Hits Market Cap of $9.16 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $9.16 million and $620,343.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00058507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.89 or 0.00813270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007634 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00028818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00061355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00029769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00045335 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

