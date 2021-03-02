Hyperion (HYN) Price Reaches $0.0291

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Hyperion has a market cap of $4.64 million and $40,360.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hyperion has traded down 38.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00059058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $393.76 or 0.00808783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00028518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00061199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00030008 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00046381 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

HYN is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,043,574,329 coins and its circulating supply is 159,199,867 coins. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

