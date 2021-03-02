Hyve (HYVE) Market Capitalization Tops $1.11 Million

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Hyve token can currently be bought for about $0.0576 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hyve has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $561,701.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.03 or 0.00494011 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00076011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00078996 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00079383 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00055836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $245.72 or 0.00499463 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Hyve’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,286,352 tokens. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

