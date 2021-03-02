iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $53.80

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$53.80 and traded as high as C$66.71. iA Financial shares last traded at C$65.95, with a volume of 703,603 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IAG shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$61.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

