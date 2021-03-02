IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 248.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,095 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $31,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.63.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $252.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.40. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $6.11. The company had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

