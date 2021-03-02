IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,290 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.70% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $113,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 39.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.63.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $252.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.40. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

