Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CDMGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Icade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Icade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Icade in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDMGF opened at $72.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.10. Icade has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

