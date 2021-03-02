Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Icade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Icade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Icade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Icade stock remained flat at $$72.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.10. Icade has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $83.00.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

