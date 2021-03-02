ichi.farm (ICHI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.10 or 0.00487469 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00073754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00077277 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00079087 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00055819 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.51 or 0.00469515 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars.

