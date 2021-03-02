ICHI (ICHI) Hits Market Capitalization of $16.09 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 2nd. ICHI has a total market cap of $16.09 million and $182,471.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for about $6.43 or 0.00013202 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ICHI has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.44 or 0.00491879 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00076203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00078821 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00078997 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00055949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.02 or 0.00503350 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,122 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

