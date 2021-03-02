ICON Price Up 16.8% This Week (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. ICON has a total market cap of $962.25 million and $124.10 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00003399 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar.

ICON Profile

Get ICON alerts:

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,808,015 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.