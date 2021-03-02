ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday. Truist raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.87. 1,266,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,389. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.70. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $223.62.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.16 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 519.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the third quarter worth $219,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

