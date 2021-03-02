Iconic Token (ICNQ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,549.00

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Iconic Token token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Iconic Token has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $1,549.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.28 or 0.00492463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00076490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00078934 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00079065 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00055996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.88 or 0.00501890 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,971,158 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,171,158 tokens. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

