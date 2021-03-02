IDEX Price Tops $0.0620 on Major Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IDEX has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a total market cap of $35.70 million and approximately $685,504.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00060381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.98 or 0.00817809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00028860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00061753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00029593 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00047082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,734,854 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

