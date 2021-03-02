Idle Tops 24 Hour Volume of $444,263.00 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Idle has a market cap of $14.44 million and $444,263.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle token can now be bought for $12.27 or 0.00024974 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.73 or 0.00512298 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00075557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00079077 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00059024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00078279 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.22 or 0.00478695 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,176,890 tokens. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

