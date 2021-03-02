iExec RLC Achieves Market Cap of $114.13 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. iExec RLC has a market cap of $114.13 million and approximately $8.07 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One iExec RLC coin can now be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00002900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00060381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.98 or 0.00817809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00028860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00061753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00029593 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00047082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

iExec RLC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

