Ignyte Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 9th (OTCMKTS:IGNYU)

Ignyte Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:IGNYU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, March 9th. Ignyte Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 28th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Ignyte Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Ignyte Acquisition stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. Ignyte Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

Ignyte Acquisition Company Profile

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. intends enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

