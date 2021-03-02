iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.69

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.69 and last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 37473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IHRT. Bank of America lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,118,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 402,370 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 325.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 53,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter.

iHeartMedia Company Profile (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

