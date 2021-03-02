IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IHS Markit by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $92.52 on Tuesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $101.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.86.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

