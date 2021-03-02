Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Position Boosted by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,109,182 shares during the period. Illumina comprises approximately 4.1% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 13.59% of Illumina worth $7,338,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,178,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.34, for a total transaction of $104,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,212,708.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,925 shares of company stock worth $8,700,188. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN traded down $6.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $439.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,656. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.60.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.