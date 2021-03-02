IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Short Interest Up 292.6% in February

IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 292.6% from the January 28th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

IMIMF opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. IMC International Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15.

Get IMC International Mining alerts:

IMC International Mining Company Profile

IMC International Mining Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It owns interest in the Bullard Pass gold property that consists of 171 mineral claims totaling approximately 3,420 acres located in Yavapai County, Arizona.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for IMC International Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMC International Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.